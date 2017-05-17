Dead dog found by Oxford police responding to shots fired call - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Dead dog found by Oxford police responding to shots fired call

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
OXFORD, OH (FOX19) -

Oxford Police who responded to a report of shots fired call found a dead dog at a mobile home.

"I need a cruiser to come out here to Merry Day Drive. Somebody is back here shooting and I heard a dog howling. Then they shot again and I don't hear the dog. I don't know if they killed it. If you could come out here I'd appreciate it," a 911 caller told dispatch.

Police arrested 48-year-old Tracey Robinson and 52-year-old Steven Robinson

Police said the couple told them the 3-year-old beagle-chihuahua mix bit someone and they were trying to euthanize him. 

According the report, the dog did died.

Both are charged with discharging firearms.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved. 
 

Powered by Frankly