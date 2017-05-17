Dead dog found by Oxford police responding to shots fired call

Oxford Police who responded to a report of shots fired call found a dead dog at a mobile home.

"I need a cruiser to come out here to Merry Day Drive. Somebody is back here shooting and I heard a dog howling. Then they shot again and I don't hear the dog. I don't know if they killed it. If you could come out here I'd appreciate it," a 911 caller told dispatch.

Police arrested 48-year-old Tracey Robinson and 52-year-old Steven Robinson

Police said the couple told them the 3-year-old beagle-chihuahua mix bit someone and they were trying to euthanize him.

According the report, the dog did died.

Both are charged with discharging firearms.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

