West Chester Fire Fighter Tim Burns succumbs to occupational cancer

West Chester Fire Fighter Tim Burns passed Wednesday evening after a long battle with occupational renal cancer, according to Ohio Professional Fire Fighters.

Tim was a fire fighter with West Chester and a member of Local 3518 since 1998. He leaves behind his wife of 18 years and twin sons.

"Tim was proud to be a fire fighter. It was his life long dream. Tim began his career at New Burlington Fire Department, where he worked with his father. Before joining the West Chester Fire Department, he worked at Springdale, Glendale, Colerain, and Liberty Twp. At West Chester, Tim was a fire instructor, member of the honor guard, and part of the Butler County Technical Rescue Team," Director of Communications and Public Relations Doug Stern said in a news release.

The family is asking for privacy during this difficult time.

Memorial Service details will be released as they are finalized.

Donations can be made at any 5/3rd Bank under the name Burns Battle or to the American Cancer Society in Tim’s name.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.