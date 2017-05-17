West Chester Fire Fighter Tim Burns succumbs to occupational cancer

Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.Full Story >
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.Full Story >
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.Full Story >
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.Full Story >
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.Full Story >
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.Full Story >
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.Full Story >
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.Full Story >