Fire Union: West Chester succumbs to occupational cancer

A West Chester firefighter died Wednesday night after a long battle with occupational renal cancer, state fire union officials said.

Tim Burns was an active duty firefighter with West Chester and a member of Local 3518 since 1998, according to Doug Stern, spokesman for Ohio Association of Professional Fire Fighters.

Burns leaves behind his wife of 18 years and twin sons.

"Tim was proud to be a fire fighter. It was his life long dream" Stern said in a prepared statement.

"Tim began his career at New Burlington Fire Department, where he worked with his father. Before joining the West Chester Fire Department, he worked at Springdale, Glendale, Colerain, and Liberty Twp.

"At West Chester, Tim was a fire instructor, member of the honor guard, and part of the Butler County Technical Rescue Team.

"The family is asking for privacy during this difficult time."

Memorial service details will be released as they are finalized, Stern added.

Donations can be made at any Fifth Third Bank under the name Burns Battle, or to the American Cancer Society in his name.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.