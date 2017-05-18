Kidnapping suspect faces judge Thursday

The suspect in a weekend abduction is scheduled to face a judge Thursday after he was apprehended Wednesday.

Marquez Holimon, 28, will appear at 9 a.m. in Hamilton County Municipal Court, court records show.

He was booked into the county jail on charges of kidnapping and assault at 10:41 a.m. Wednesday and held overnight without bond, court officials said.

Holimon is accused of abducting Kasheena Pannell, 31, at gunpoint Sunday, police said.

He also fired several gunshots around 5:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Hillside Avenue in the Riveside, they said. The victim was returned to the Hillside Avenue scene around 8 p.m.

Cincinnati Police Fugitive Apprehension Team arrested Holimon at his attorney's office on West Eighth Street, according to Lt. Steve Saunders.

