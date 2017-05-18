Kidnapping suspect faces judge Thursday - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Kidnapping suspect faces judge Thursday

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Marquez Holimon (Provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office) Marquez Holimon (Provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The suspect in a weekend abduction is scheduled to face a judge Thursday after he was apprehended Wednesday.

Marquez Holimon, 28, will appear at 9 a.m. in Hamilton County Municipal Court, court records show.

He was booked into the county jail on charges of kidnapping and assault at 10:41 a.m. Wednesday and held overnight without bond, court officials said.

Holimon is accused of abducting Kasheena Pannell, 31, at gunpoint Sunday, police said.

He also fired several gunshots around 5:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Hillside Avenue in the Riveside, they said. The victim was returned to the Hillside Avenue scene around 8 p.m.

Cincinnati Police Fugitive Apprehension Team arrested Holimon at his attorney's office on West Eighth Street, according to Lt. Steve Saunders. 

