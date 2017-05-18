Police investigate stabbing Downtown

Cincinnati police confirmed they are investigating a stabbing Downtown overnight.

Two men were fighting outside in the street in the 600 block of Walnut Street when one stabbed the other in the chest, police said said early Thursday.

Officers responded just before 2 a.m.

The victim, 34, was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, they said. He is listed in stable condition.

No arrests were made, and no suspect information was available, according to police.

The incident was reported near the Ivy Lounge nightclub, but police said it's not clear if the men were inside the business before the fight broke out.

