Ray Tensing pretrial hearing Thursday to focus on public access

Ray Tensing testifies in his first trial last fall (FOX19 NOW/file)

The murder retrial of former University of Cincinnati Police officer Ray Tensing in the 2015 fatal shooting of Samuel DuBose starts in one week.

But first, one of the final pretrial hearings will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Leslie Ghiz is expected to answer questions regarding media and public access to the trial.

She also will make decisions on access to juror questionnaires, placement of the media pool camera and a "viewing room" inside the Hamilton County Courthouse where the public can watch a livestream of the trial.

Judge Ghiz could rule as well on evidence and a witness for the prosecution that Tensing's defense has called into question.

His lawyers want the judge to keep prosecutors from showing jurors the T-shirt depicting the Confederate flag that Tensing wore under his police uniform the day he shot and killed Samuel DuBose.

The defense argues the T-shirt is irrelevant and would stir up emotions among the jurors.

Prosecutors: Tensing's Confederate flag T-shirt relevant

Judge Ghiz also has yet to decide whether jurors will hear from a key prosecution witness, forensic video expert Gr ant Fredericks,

During the first trial, Fredericks provided a frame-by-frame analysis of footage from Tensing's body camera.

He testified it shows Tensing drew gun and pointed it at DuBose’s head after DuBose restarted his car, but before it moved.

He also told jurors the video shows Tensing shot DuBose before DuBose's car barely moved.

Tensing has said he shot DuBose because he was in fear for his life during the July 19, 2015 traffic stop.

Tensing initially told investigators he pulled his service weapon because he was being dragged by the car and feared for his life.

He testified at his first trial it was his "perception" he was being dragged.

Tensing: 'I fired at him because I thought he was going to kill me'

Another hearing is planned for May 22. Jury selection is scheduled to begin May 25.

The first trial lasted two weeks before ending in a hung jury and mistrial in November.

Tensing, 27, faces 15 years to life in prison if he is convicted of the murder charge.

The lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of 11 years.

UC fired Tensing the day Deters announced Tensing's murder indictment in July 2015, 10 days after the shooting.

University officials also announced at that time the campus police department would undergo an exhaustive, top-to-bottom review.

In January 2016, UC leaders announced they settled with DuBose's family for $4.85 million plus free tuition for his 12 children valued at an additional $500,000.

The total value of the settlement is about $5.3 million.

UC also agreed to put up a memorial commemorating DuBose on campus, a formal apology from UC President Santo Ono and to invite DuBose family to participate in UCPD's Community Action Council to help aid campus police reform.

Today UC police and public safety is under new leadership and undergone immense change as it strives to transition into a national leader for urban campus policing.

