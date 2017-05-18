I'll always remember Chris Cornell, grunge scene

When I was 17, my favorite types of music were gangsta rap and hard rock.

Specifically, the Seattle grunge scene.

Pearl Jam was always my favorite, but Chris Cornell from Soundgarden definitely had the most unique vocals, vocals that I would always try to imitate in my car, like so many of you probably did too.

Cornell died overnight after playing a show in Detroit.

He was just 52 years-old.

He's the latest Seattle musician to pass away before his time, following guys like Kurt Cobain, Layne Staley from Alice in Chains, and Andrew Wood from Mother Love Bone.

Those guys were great, but Cornell was on the next level as an artist.

He was great in Soundgarden. Their song "Outshined" is still one of the grungiest songs of all time.

Don't believe me? Check it out. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sNh-iw7gsuI

He would go on to form Temple of the Dog with some of the guys from Pearl Jam, and Audioslave with guys from Stone Temple Pilots.

Both of those bands had huge followings and produced big hits.

He even had a successful solo career. You might have forgotten that Cornell sang the theme to "Casino Royale."

Pretty much every thing he did, turned out to be a success.

Cobain was the icon who became the face of the Seattle grunge scene.

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder might have been the most popular.

It was Cornell who was the most overlooked and arguably the best of them all.

I'm 41 now and I still have a soft spot for grunge.

So this morning, it's like part of my 17-year-old self passed away too.

My only solace is that I'll always have the music to comfort me.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.