Roger Ailes, the man behind the Fox News juggernaut, has died at 77

Roger Ailes, media tycoon and chief architect behind Fox News, is dead at the age of 77.

His family announced he died Thursday morning. The cause of his death is unknown.

Ailes founded Fox News in 1996 and built one of the most influential news organizations in the nation, profoundly impacting right-wing media and politics. Before that, he worked as a producer and as a political consultant in Washington D.C. In the early 1990s, he served as president of CNBC.

He was an aide to President Richard Nixon. There, he wrote the 318 page memo "A Plan For Putting the GOP on TV News," which detailed his goals at shaping the political narrative in favor of the Republican Party.

The media titan resigned from his position as chairman and CEO of Fox News amid Gretchan Carlson's sexual harassment lawsuit against him. Ailes has denied the allegations.

Statement from his wife, Elizabeth Ailes from Drudge Report:

"I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning. Roger was a loving husband to me, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise - and to give back. During his career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in new affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life..."

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.