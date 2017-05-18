Silver Alert canceled for 82-year-old woman with Dementia - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Silver Alert canceled for 82-year-old woman with Dementia

Posted by Steve Beynon, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Shirley Kiner (Provided, Cincinnati Police Department) Shirley Kiner (Provided, Cincinnati Police Department)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A Missing Adult Alert issued Thursday for an elderly woman with Dementia has been canceled.

Shirley Kiner, 82, has been located, Cincinnati police said.

Earlier, the alert went out to Hamilton, Clermont, Butler and Warren counties after authorities say she walked away from her Ebersole Avenue residence about 4:30 a.m.

 Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly