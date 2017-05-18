Car fire snarls WB I-275 near Hamilton Avenue - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Car fire snarls WB I-275 near Hamilton Avenue

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Expect delays on westbound Interstate 275 before Hamilton Avenue  due to a car fire Thursday morning.

The highway briefly closed before reopening by 9:30 a.m.

Traffic was at a standstill back to the Winton Road exit.

Expect lingering delays in the area.

