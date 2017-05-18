More closures on the Jeremiah Morrow Bridge this weekend

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

The Jeremiah Morrow Bridge was built to last, it does not want to come down. There will be full and short term full closures again this Sunday.

ODOT has one more span of the bridge that does not want to come down. They will be working to remove that this weekend. They believe this will be the last weekend for closures.

Sunday, May 21 from 6 a.m. until 11 a.m., all the southbound lanes of I-71 will be closed.

The northbound lanes will have intermittent full short-term closures as well.

Interstate 71 will be completely shut down from the State Route 73, Caesars Creek exit to the Lebanon exit State Route 48.

The detour will be the same as last weekend, the delays on the detour routes will be long.

The detour for southbound I-71, take the exit to SR 73, head west to Waynesville the south on U.S. 42 towards Lebanon then east on SR 48 back to southbound I-71.

If you are heading north the detour is I-71 exit at State Route 48 north towards Lebanon then continue north on U.S. 42 towards Waynesville, head east on State Route 73 to north on I-71.

During the detour, all the ramps from State Route 123 to north I-71 and from Wilmington Road to southbound I-71 will be closed.

The rest areas on north and southbound I-71 will be closed, again from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday.

Again, for everyone’s safety the traffic on the Little Miami Scenic River and Trail will not be permitted between Wilmington Road and SR 350.

