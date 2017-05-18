New District 5 HQ opening summer 2019

Cincinnati Police Department’s new District 5 HQ is set for a summer 2019 opening, according to a memo by City Manager Harry Black.

Construction for the new headquarters is scheduled to kick-off July 1 and open in June 2019.

The $9.7 million project was spurred by the discovery of unsavory conditions at the current District 5 HQ that mounted political and public pressure for the city to act quickly getting the police and civilian workers out of the building.

Councilman Charlie Winburn called the working conditions “deplorable.” after finding evidence of dirt, mold, bed bugs, spiders, rodents, water leaks, mildew, officers crammed into spaces clearly too small, "ice-cold" rooms and police records laying all over, essentially compromised.

On July 5, District 5 staff will be relocated to the old District 3 HQ on Warsaw Avenue after the completes renovations.

The new permanent police station will be at the former One Stop Permit Center on Central Parkway. City officials say the building will undergo a massive renovation.

