NKY teacher named state teacher of the year

A Boone County teacher has been named the 2018 Kentucky Teacher of the Year, the Kentucky Department of Education announced Thursday.

Kellie Clark, a 16-year veteran teacher at Randall K. Cooper High School in Boone County, was given the honor at a ceremony on Tuesday in Frankfort.

Belinda Raye Furman, a 2nd-grade teacher at Sherman Elementary in Grant County, was named the 2018 Elementary School Teacher of the Year.

The three joined 21 other teachers from across the state honored with 2018 Teacher Achievement Awards.

“Teachers are our most important asset and these teachers represent the best in the state,” said Kentucky Commissioner of Education Stephen L. Pruitt. “These teachers have shown again and again they are committed to doing whatever it takes to ignite the passion, potential and possibility in each and every one of their students. They also serve as invaluable partners and leaders in Kentucky education, often going outside of their classrooms to share their insights and expertise as we formulate ways to take all of our students to higher levels of learning.”

Furman and Meo-Sexton received $3,000 each, while Clark received $10,000. In addition, the Kentucky Department of Education will provide a sabbatical or suitable alternative for Clark, who also will represent the state in the 2018 National Teacher of the Year competition.

Since 1988, the Kentucky Teacher Achievement Award program has awarded more than $800,000 to 548 teachers in grades K to 12.

