2017 Crosstown Showdown lineup revealed

Posted by Nathan Vicar, Digital Content Producer
2016 statio champions participating: Beechwood,La Salle and St. Xavier. (FOX19 NOW/File) 2016 statio champions participating: Beechwood,La Salle and St. Xavier. (FOX19 NOW/File)
The Crosstown Showdown is celebrating two decades of Cincinnati area high school football. (Photo: Twitter/xtowndown) The Crosstown Showdown is celebrating two decades of Cincinnati area high school football. (Photo: Twitter/xtowndown)
CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

The schedule for the 20th annual Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown was released Thursday, featuring 41 teams playing 21 games over a four-week period.

The "the nation's largest high school football showcase" begins on Friday, Aug. 18 and runs through Friday, Sept. 8.

Northern Kentucky/Southeast Indiana kickoff

Friday, Aug 18.

  • Cooper vs Highlands - 7:30 p.m. at Cooper High School
  • East Central vs Lawrenceburg - 7 p.m. at Lawrenceburg High School

Cincinnati kickoff

Wednesday, Aug.  23

  • Deer Park vs Hughes - 7 p.m. at Deer Park High School

Thursday, Aug. 24

  • Mt. Healthy vs Taft - 7 p.m. at Mt. Healthy High School
  • Aiken vs Western Hills - 7 p.m. at Western Hills High School

Friday, Aug 25

  • Elder vs Lakota West - 6 p.m. at UC Nippert Stadium
  • Colerain vs La Salle - 8:30 at UC Nippert Stadium
  • Centerville vs Fairfield - 7 p.m. at Fairfield Stadium
  • Badin vs Ross - 7 p.m. at Hamilton High School
  • Mason vs Springboro - 7 p.m. at Springboro High School
  • Princeton vs West Clermont - 7:05 p.m. at West Clermont High School

Saturday, Aug. 26

  • Lakota East vs Walnut Hills - 11 a.m. at UC Nippert Stadium
  • Milford vs Oak Hills - 2 p.m. at UC Nippert Stadium
  • Hinsdale Central (IL) vs St. Xavier - 5 p.m. at UC Nippert Stadium
  • Hamilton vs Moeller - 8 p.m. vs UC Nippert Stadium

Friday, Sept. 1

  • CHCA vs Indian Hills - 7 p.m. at Indian Hill High School
  • Northwest vs Turpin - 7 p.m. at Northwest High School

Friday, Sept. 8

  • Beechwood vs Corbin - 7:30 p.m. at Beechwood High School
  • Anderson vs Harrison - 7 p.m. at Harrison High School
  • Covington Catholic vs Kings - 7 p.m. at Kings High School

