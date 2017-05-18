Braxton Brewing sets opening date for second facility

Covington's Braxton Brewing has announced the opening of their second facility in northern Kentucky.

“Braxton Labs,” a 15-barrel brewery and taproom that will occupy the space currently housing Ei8ht Ball Brewery behind The Party Source on Riveria Drive in Bellevue.

The lab will open on Friday, May 26 and will feature 40 taps of experimental and innovative beers, some from other breweries here in the U.S. and beyond.

According to Chief Marketing Office Jonathan Gandolf, many of these creative beers that Braxton will be brewing will only be available at this new location, with a small amount going into distribution and eventually packaging. The brewery’s core beers will be available at both locations.

The grand opening party on May 26 will feature the first Braxton Lab beers: a New England IPA, a Cherry Saison, a Coffee Vanilla Milk Stout and a few more.

For more about Braxton's new facility, visit them on Facebook.

