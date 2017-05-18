City task force tackling unpredictable and changing weather - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

City task force tackling unpredictable and changing weather

Posted by Steve Beynon, Digital Content Producer
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Last year, Cincinnati experienced three 100-year rain events, weather so severe it has a one percent chance of occurring in a century. The city also saw dramatic land slippages on the city's East End neighborhood, prompting a multi-million wall project to protect homes from water. 

Spurred by a pattern of unpredictable and changing weather, Cincinnati assembled a task force aimed at reviewing the climate’s impact and how the city should respond.

City Manager Harry Black outlined the three-month project will review potential plans for infrastructure upgrades that would better equip the city to handle flooding and other weather-related problems.

The task force is made up of representatives from eight departments including the Office of Environment and Sustainability, Transportation and Law.

