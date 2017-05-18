Hamilton man, 24, ID'd in fatal motorcycle crash - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Hamilton man, 24, ID'd in fatal motorcycle crash

HAMILTON, OH (FOX19) -

A 24-year-old man has been identified as the victim in the fatal Hamilton motorcycle crash Wednesday evening. 

Ray Shockey died as a result of "multiple traumatic injuries" in the crash at the intersection of Williams and Elmo avenues, according to the Butler County Coroner's Office report. 

No word how the crash happened.

