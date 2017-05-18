Happy hour bar set to open in Contemporary Arts Center

Wellmann’s Brands and the team behind several award-winning cocktail bars and eclectic eateries in Cincinnati are proud to introduce their newest venture, M. Wellmann's, a cocktail bar destination in the city's downtown business district.

M. Wellmann's, a signature bar named after co-owner Molly Wellmann, will be an exciting happy hour bar located within the lobby of the Cincinnati Contemporary Arts Center.

The bar will host a grand opening event on Wednesday, May 31 at 6 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony featuring special guests and complimentary food selections from the newly opened cafe at the museum, Bottle & Basket CAC.

Building on the existing, creative ambiance of the CAC, M. Wellmann’s innovative cocktail menu and thoughtful selections will draw inspiration from the museum’s current exhibits, with the menu changing with the installations.

M. Wellmann’s premiere cocktail menu boasts unique drink recipes that bring the artwork to life through libations.

A preview of the drink menu designed by co-owner Molly Wellmann includes a craft cocktail dubbed Ugo’s Hypnosis; a play on the classic Brunswick Sour, this cocktail is crafted with silver rum, house-made kiwi syrup, fresh-squeezed lime juice, and a red wine float.

“Creating cocktails for something so special and unique is a blast! Ugo’s Hypnosis is bright and fun, hypnotizing the indulger, just like Ugo’s exhibit does with visitors of the museum! The entire menu will be inspired by these different works of art, and just like the CAC, our experience will be approachable and special!,” said Wellmann of her menu.

As with the other Wellmann's Brands venues, fresh and seasonal ingredients will play an integral and prominent role in the composition of the cocktail menu.

M. Wellmann’s will also serve handcrafted punches and batched drink offerings.

Shared food board options will additionally be available from the adjacent cafe space, emulating the selections available at Wellmann’s East Walnut Hill establishment, Myrtle’s Punch House.

M. Wellmann's will be open Monday through Friday beginning at 4 p.m.

Regular closing times will be determined after observing the neighborhood's foot traffic and the timing of special events in the area over the course of the first few weeks of operation.

