Mayor's office mistakenly declares “Tre Day” in honor of Cincinnati cop killer

Mayor John Cranley is apologizing to police leaders after his office mistakenly named a day for the man who killed Cincinnati police officer Sonny Kim.

A staffer on Thursday approved a proclamation declaring June 1 as “Tre Day” in honor of Trepierre Hummons.

Hummons gunned down Kim, a veteran CPD officer, in 2015.

Hummons’ father, Ronald, posted images of the proclamation on Facebook. The certificate is stamped with Cranley’s signature and claimed in-part that Trepierre’s “sacrifice will save the lives of children for generations to come.”

A tearful Cranley apologized Monday night and called the situation "a huge mistake."

"Both staff members who reviewed the proclamation were not in my office nor worked for the City of Cincinnati when Officer Kim was murdered," Cranley wrote in an apology letter to FOP President Dan Hils. "They were both unaware that TrePierre was the man who murdered Sonny Kim."

Cranley said he never reviewed the proclamation.

The mayor sent an official retraction to Hummons' father and called Kim's wife, Jessica, to apologize.

Hummons killed a veteran Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim on June 19, 2015.

He called 911 on himself twice in a plan for ‘suicide by cop.’ He reported an armed man acting belligerently at Whetsel Avenue and Roe Street.

When Kim responded to the scene, Hummons began firing at the 27-year veteran of the department.

Both were rushed to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where they died.

Hummons, who is connected to the neighborhood Clutch Gang, sent text messages and posted to Facebook indicating he planned suicide by cop, according to Blackwell.

FOX19 NOW is continuing to update this story.

