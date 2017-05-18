WATCH: Kitten rescued from FOX19 NOW reporter's car

A cute kitten that was rescued after being stuck in a FOX19 NOW reporter's car has found a fur-ever home.

It took a team of employees about 40 minutes to free the kitten.

An employee decided to take the kitten to the vet then home with her.

The kitten is named Baldwin - after the reporter's car he was stuck in. He is about six weeks old and 1.2 pounds.

The vet gave Baldwin a nice meal and a flea bath.

NEW UPDATE: @FOX19 rescue kitty is @ vet w/new mom. Six weeks old & 1.2 lbs. He's getting a nice meal & a flea bath.. then he's headed home! pic.twitter.com/VPNB8RRl7X — Jessica Schmidt (@JSchmidtTV) May 18, 2017

Right meow, he's in the comfort of his new home.

