WATCH: Kitten rescued from FOX19 NOW reporter's car - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

WATCH: Kitten rescued from FOX19 NOW reporter's car

Posted by Michael Baldwin, Reporter
Connect
FOX19 NOW FOX19 NOW
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A cute kitten that was rescued after being stuck in a FOX19 NOW reporter's car has found a fur-ever home. 

It took a team of employees about 40 minutes to free the kitten. 

An employee decided to take the kitten to the vet then home with her.

The kitten is named Baldwin - after the reporter's car he was stuck in. He is about six weeks old and 1.2 pounds.

The vet gave Baldwin a nice meal and a flea bath.

Right meow, he's in the comfort of his new home. 

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly