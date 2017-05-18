Police: Dayton mother shoots children in head, both in critical condition

A Dayton mother is in jail after police said she shot two of her children in the head.

The woman's 8-year-old girl daughter 6-year-old son are in critical condition with life threatening injuries at Dayton's Children's Hospital.

"This appears to be an incident that just occurred at this residence. It's an unfortunate incident anytime anyone is shot within our city, it's an unfortunate incident. It's definitely, It's hard on a lot of us dealing with two children in this incident," Major Eric Henderson with the Dayton Police Department said.

Claudena Helton, mother of three, is facing two charges of felonious assault and was booked into the Montgomery County Jail Thursday afternoon.

Helton's oldest child, 11, was home when this happened and she is unharmed, according to Dayton police.

Witnesses reported to police the mother took the two children from the home and into the front yard after the shots were fired. Police also said she was naked.

"There were numerous people that were attending a graduation at the school so there were a lot of people parked in the immediate area that don't live in the neighborhood. I think some of the calls came from some of those people walking by," Henderson said.

Some of those in the area also offered help as they waited for emergency crews to arrive.

"There were citizens actually on scene conducting life saving measures," Henderson said.

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said in a press conference there are questions about Helton's mental health.

The 30-year-old has a short criminal history.

The Dayton mother pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge back in 2006, that's also the last time she was listed as an inmate at the Montgomery County Jail.

