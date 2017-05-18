2 credit cards that can actually save you money

If your credit is good, but your balance and interest are bad, financial experts recommend you move your balance to these two cards.

Matt Schulz, senior industry analyst for CreditCards.com, told our sister station WMC, it may be time to bounce that balance to a better card.

"If you've still got decent credit, but you've got a high balance on a card with a high interest rate, it's a really good time to consider a balance transfer card," Schulz said. "They start with zero percent interest, and a lot of these cards have no balance transfer fees that go along with the card, so those are two important things to look for."

According to Schulz, these are the best balance transfer credit cards on the market (for all of CreditCards.com's balance-transfer card recommendations, please click here):

* CHASE SLATE. The Chase Slate card offers zero percent interest on your transferred balance for 15 months and no transfer fee within 60 days of opening the account. "As long as you make the transfer within the first 60 days, you won't have to pay that fee on the Chase Slate card," explained Schulz.

* CITI DIAMOND PREFERRED. The Citi Diamond Preferred card offers zero percent interest on the transferred balance for 21 months -- nearly two years. However, it carries a three percent transfer fee.

