Water main break closes Hamilton Co. Courthouse Friday

Due to a water main break, the Hamilton County Courthouse and the operations of Municipal and Common Pleas Courts are closed Friday.

The Justice Center is open.

All jurors should not report. Jurors should refer to this website for additional information: http://hamiltoncountycourts.org

Employees of the Courthouse should not report.

Criminal arraignments held in Magistrate Bachman’s room will now be held in Courtroom B of the Justice Center.

Appearances for Room 121 scheduled for Friday afternoon can report to Room 121 on Monday afternoon.

All emergency and time sensitive filings for the Common Pleas Courts and Municipal Civil Courts will be accepted by the Clerk’s Office in the Justice Center.

More information will be provided on Friday, May 19.

