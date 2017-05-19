Homicide detectives investigate Walnut Hills stabbing

Homicide detectives are investigating a stabbing in Walnut Hills Thursday night, Cincinnati police confirm.

A woman in her 20s was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center by a private vehicle, police said.

Her condition was not released.

Police early Friday described the incident as a "felonious assault" and are looking for a silver, 2007 Chrysler Sebring possibly connected.

Earlier, just before 8:30 p.m., Thursday, police said officers responded to a report of a fight between two women on Stanton Avenue near Oak Street and sent everyone away.

The victim showed up at the hospital later.

The incident remains under investigation.

No suspect information or arrests were announced.

