1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in ATV crash

19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.Full Story >
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.Full Story >
Police say someone in a dinosaur suit spooked carriage horses causing the driver to fall on the street in downtown Charleston Thursday afternoon.Full Story >
Police say someone in a dinosaur suit spooked carriage horses causing the driver to fall on the street in downtown Charleston Thursday afternoon.Full Story >
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.Full Story >
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.Full Story >
WBTV's Sky3 was over the scene when the vehicle side-swiped another car, lost control and came to rest on the right side of the interstate.Full Story >
WBTV's Sky3 was over the scene when the vehicle side-swiped another car, lost control and came to rest on the right side of the interstate.Full Story >
No parking signs have been placed around Lee Circle, which means crews could be starting the process of removing the statue of Robert E. Lee.Full Story >
No parking signs have been placed around Lee Circle, which means crews could be starting the process of removing the statue of Robert E. Lee.Full Story >