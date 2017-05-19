1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in ATV crash

One person is dead and another is seriously hurt in an ATV accident early Friday, dispatchers said.

The Adams County Coroner and rescue crews were called to 2400 block of Island Creek Road near Manchester just after 3 a.m. Friday, they said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Air Care was called and is flying one person with serious injuries to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to dispatchers.

Manchester fire crews and deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office remain on scene.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.