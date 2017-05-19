Dispatcher: 1 in custody after SWAT responds to Springfield Township home

One person is in custody after a SWAT team responded to a Springfield Township home early Friday, in the 1100 block of Hearthstone Drive, Hamilton County dispatchers confirm.

Police were called to a residence in the 1100 block of Hearthstone Drive for a trouble run about 4:30 a.m., they said.

An hour later, SWAT was asked to respond.

A person was reported in custody at the scene at 6:21 a.m.

Police remain on scene, according to dispatchers.

