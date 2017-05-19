Dispatcher: 1 in custody after SWAT responds to Springfield Township home

President Donald Trump claims that the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russian election meddling and his own campaign's ties amounts to the 'greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history'.Full Story >
President Donald Trump claims that the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russian election meddling and his own campaign's ties amounts to the 'greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history'.Full Story >
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.Full Story >
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.Full Story >
Sweden's top prosecutor says she is dropping an investigation into a rape claim against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after almost seven years.Full Story >
Sweden's top prosecutor says she is dropping an investigation into a rape claim against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after almost seven years.Full Story >
One person is in custody after a SWAT team responded to a Springfield Township home early Friday, in the 1100 block of Hearthstone Drive, Hamilton County dispatchers confirm.Full Story >
One person is in custody after a SWAT team responded to a Springfield Township home early Friday, in the 1100 block of Hearthstone Drive, Hamilton County dispatchers confirm.Full Story >
Former President George W. Bush was walking into the stadium and appeared to say “hey,” but the reporter didn’t turn around on Wednesday night.Full Story >
Former President George W. Bush was walking into the stadium and appeared to say “hey,” but the reporter didn’t turn around on Wednesday night.Full Story >