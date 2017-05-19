Man missing from Springfield Twp. nursing home

A critical missing alert has been issued for a resident of Mt. Airy Gardens Nursing Home.

Springfield Township police say Douglas Cook, 65, was last seen leaving the Banning Road facility around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Douglas suffers from the early stages of dementia and does not have access to his medicine, according to police.

He has a bald head with a mustache and stands about 5'10" and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Springfield Township Police Department at (513) 729-1300.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.