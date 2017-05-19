Cincinnati Zoo's Gorilla World to reopen in early June

Construction of the outdoor part of the exhibit. (Source: Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden)

Gorilla World at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden will reopen in early June after months of modifying the exhibit.

Construction to expand Gorilla World began last fall, but has been in the works since 2015.

"We’re on track to complete the new indoor environment this fall and excited to get gorillas outside in a few weeks,” said Thane Maynard, Cincinnati Zoo Director.

Phase one modifications include increased resurfaced outdoor habitat, a more energy-efficient stream and waterfall, random rolling hills, new landscaping, and an improved space for colobus monkeys.

The new indoor environment, which will allow visitors to see gorillas year round, is expected to be finished this fall. For the gorillas, the new environment will feature naturalistic settings, natural daylight, and large interactive spaces.

Last June, the zoo installed new physical barriers in response to a 3-year-old boy who gained access to the enclosure, resulting in the killing of Harambe, a 17-year-old western lowland gorilla.

The new barriers at Gorilla World were raised 6 inches to 3.5 feet. They feature wood beams at the top and on the bottom with knotted rope netting, zoo officials say.

Gorilla World will reopen shortly after the one year anniversary of Harambe's death on May 28.

