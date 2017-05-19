Walnut Hills names Beauchamp head football coach

Walnut Hills High School named Gerry Beauchamp as its new head football coach.

Beauchamp most recently worked as offensive coordinator at La Salle High School, helping the Lancers to three straight Ohio Division II state championships. He also served as an assistant coach at Covington Catholic High School when the Colonels won a state title in 2006.

He also worked in recruiting for the UC football team under Brian Kelly and Butch Jones and was on staff when the Bearcats played in back-to-back BCS games.

Beauchamp started his coaching career as an assistant at his alma mater, Mason High School, in 1998. He also coached in the Cincinnati Public School district with stops at Western Hills and Shroder.

Interim head coach Brian Miller will remain on the football staff at Walnut Hills.

