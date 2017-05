FOX has a host of new shows coming for the Summer and Fall.

On Thursday, Love Connection returns to television and Jamie Foxx puts your music knowledge to the test with Beat Shazam.

Check out all the videos for a look at all the new shows coming soon to FOX19 NOW.

Beat Shazam (debuts Thursday

Love Connection

The Orville

Ghosted

LA to Vegas

The Resident

The Gifted

Want to know what's on FOX19 NOW? Click here for our programming guide.