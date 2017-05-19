Two funeral-goers hit by vehicle at NKY cemetery

Two pedestrians were taken to the hospital after an accident at Evergreen Cemetery cemetery Friday.

A driver was leaving a funeral when his car, which was parked on a hillside, rolled backward and hit a man and woman, according to Southgate Police. It happened around 1:30 p.m. inside the Alexandria Pike cemetery.

The driver and two victims were attending the same funeral service.

The victims' injuries are unknown at this time. They were both transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police are investigating the incident as an accident and say charges won't be filed.

We'll continue to update this story as more information is available.

