Police find new evidence in Middletown mom’s killing

Police believe they may have found new evidence that might lead them to arresting the person who killed Lindsay Bogan last year..

Middletown police believe that 30-year-old Bogan was murdered in September 2015 in the basement of her Madison Township farm.

"Middletown police have recovered some electronic devices and we are preparing for a search warrant for those devices," Lt. Cunningham said.

Bogan was reported missing in September by her boyfriend, Eric Sexton

"He has been a main target of the investigation from the very beginning," Cunningham said.

Sexton has denied having anything to do with Bogan's disappearance and police would not say if the electronic devices that want to look at are his.

Bogan's remains were discovered on the farm in July 2016, 10 months after she disappeared.

Cunningham said her family welcomes the new lead in the case.

"They're good people. They're hardworking people that have been staying close to the investigation from the very beginning. They are very concerned about the outcome of the case and they seek justice," he said.

Three other Middletown women are still missing; Amber Flack, Brandy English and Melinda Miller.

Police say English's disappearance may be connected to the Bogan case.

"She was intimate with the brother of one of the main suspects," Cunningham said.

Police and family members said the women all have a history of drug use, and some, if not all have been involved in prostitution.

This new information in the Bogan case has police detectives cautiously optimistic that it will lead to the killer's arrest.

"We've chased a lot of rabbit holes in this investigation and we've had to prove a lot of lies from sources of information we want to methodically process the evidence and go through with it," Cunningham said.

