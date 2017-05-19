Lightning strike causes Hyde Park house fire

A lightning strike caused a home in Hyde Park to catch fire Friday evening, the Cincinnati Fire Department said.

Around 5:15 p.m., the Cincinnati Communications Center received a 911 call for smoke in the attic.

All occupants were able to make it outside prior to fire department arrival.

Fire crews reported smoke coming from the roof of the 2-story multi-dwelling. They were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a lightening strike.

There were no reports of injuries.

All occupants will be able to return to their homes.

The damage is estimated at $10,000.

