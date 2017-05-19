Skinnygirl founder and reality TV star Bethenny Frankel stops by Oakley Kroger Marketplace

Bethenny Frankel, Skinnygirl founder, best-selling author, chef, TV producer and reality TV star, visited Cincinnati today to celebrate the Midwest launch of Skinnygirl Market Fresh Deli.

The original Skinnygirl herself made appearances at Kroger and Dress for Success Cincinnati to host meet and greets and share details of her new product.

“I’m happy to be in Cincinnati to support two new projects highlighting my biggest passions – healthy living and giving back,” said Bethenny Frankel. “Fans in Ohio have always been so welcoming, so I’m excited to be back in town and celebrate the Midwest launch of Skinnygirl Market Fresh Deli and B Strong with them today.”

During Frankel’s stop at Dress for Success Cincinnati, she and Mike Paribello, senior director of new brands and categories for Smithfield Foods, the licensee of Skinnygirl Market Fresh Deli, presented the organization with a $1,000 gift card for groceries at Kroger, which will help provide lunch and learn

events within the community.

“Bethenny has been a long-time supporter of Dress for Success, shining light on the organization’s mission of empowering women, and we’re honored to host her for this event today,” said Lisa Nolan, executive director of Dress for Success Cincinnati. “This generous donation will go to help further the goals and programs of Dress for Success right here in our community.”

Frankel also signed autographs and posed for pictures with 500 fans. Attending guests had the opportunity to meet and interact with the entrepreneur and reality TV star, as well as try the new Skinnygirl Market Fresh Deli line of products.

