Continuous flow intersection launches on Beechmont, Five Mile

The final touches are being made to change one of the most dangerous intersections in Hamilton County.

The intersection of Beechmont and 5-mile in Anderson Township has seen many crashes over the years and now it's seeing a change that the Hamilton County Engineer hopes help reduce the issues.

"Five Mile and Beechmont has been historically one of our intersections that generates a lot of accidents. I mean, it generally ranks in the top 10, sometimes in the top 5, and sometimes, we’ve had years where it’s been the number one accident generator," Hamilton County Engineer Ted Hubbard said.

The intersection is now a continuous flow intersection which allows traffic to turn left or go straight at the same time.

"What a continuous flow intersection does, is for some of the approaches, it allows the left turn movement to be made before you get to the main part of the intersection," Hubbard said.

East and westbound traffic wishing to turn left will be stopped at a light up the road and it's there that they will cross over to the other side of on-coming traffic lanes.

"The longer folks have to wait the more apt they are to take a chance and so by reducing that delay we believe that we’re going to be able to move folks through in a stable fashion,” Hubbard said.

This $3.1 Million dollar project is a collaboration between Anderson Township, O-DOT and the Hamilton County Engineers Office.

