Hoxworth Blood Center in 'critical need' of donations

Hoxworth Blood Center is asking for donors to come forward ahead of the upcoming holiday weekend.

The organization says it's in critical need for O negative and O positive blood, "due to extraordinary use and low donation levels recently."

Demand for both types is also expected to be high ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Hoxworth is asking eligible donors to schedule an appointment to donate as soon as possible.

Go here to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

