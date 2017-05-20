Cincinnati hot dog maker issues recall due to possible metal contamination

Cincinnati company John Morrell announced a recall of 210,606 pounds of ready-to-eat hot dog products.

The foods may be contaminated with metal, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The beef franks items were produced on January 26, 2017.

The following products have been recalled:

14 oz. sealed film packages containing "Nathan's SKINLESS 8 BEEF FRANKS," with a Use By date of Aug. 19, 2017

16 oz. sealed film packages containing "Curtis BEEF MASTER Beef Franks," with a Use By date of June 15, 2017

The products have the establishment number "EST. 296" on the side of the package.

They were shipped to stores nationwide.

There have been no reports of illness or injury.

