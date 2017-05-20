Mother holds baby out window to escape Norwood apartment fire

Five people, including an infant, were rescued when a fire broke out at an apartment building early Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the 5300 block of Moeller Ave. around 5:30 a.m.

Norwood Police said officers arrived to see people leaning out windows on the second floor, asking for help.

The officers tried to go inside but the smoke was too thick.

Officials said a mother held her 7-month-old daughter out of a second floor apartment window, and an officer and a bystander lifted up another officer to reach the infant and bring her to safety. Four other residents were rescued and one walked out with help from firefighters.

"They brought them down on a exterior ladder because the stairs were impassable for the occupants due to heavy smoke," said Norwood Fire Chief Ron Wallace.

"We were fortunate both of our firefighter/paramedic units were available and able to respond to assist with the firefighting and rescue efforts, said Chief Wallace. "Otherwise this may have had a different ending. We may not have been able to rescue all of them or put the fire out before it became more intense."

Norwood fire is now operating on minimum manning due to recent budget cuts amid a city fiscal emergency, he noted. They have to have at least 11 firefighter/paramedics on duty per day, which includes a supervisor, to handle calls.

That includes fires, motor vehicle accidents, hazardous material incidents and other assistance calls. Norwood also provides mutual aid to other communities if they are available.

Last year and in 2015, Norwood's minimum manning was 13 a day.

"As a result of personnel reduction, Norwood fire now puts a lot of emphasis on fire safety and prevention programs and inspections," said Chief Wallace.

A cat was also rescued by firefighters.

Six people have been displaced.

Norwood fire officials estimate the damage at $25,000.

The fire is believed to have started in the basement.

No word on a cause.

