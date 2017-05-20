Official: Report of shots fired during store robbery - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Official: Report of shots fired during store robbery

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

Authorities were called to an armed robbery with a report of shots fired on Saturday.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. at the Dollar General located in the 9500 block of Pippin Road in Colerain Township.

Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed someone reported that shots were fired during the robbery.

