Funeral arrangements set for West Chester firefighter

Funeral arrangements have been set for the full-time West Chester firefighter Tim Burns who died Wednesday after a long battle with renal cancer he developed through his job.

Burns was also a part-time captain with the Glendale Fire Department.

The visitation and all planned events will be held Monday, May 22 at the Church of Nazarene, 11177 Springfield Pike. Visitation is open to the public from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The funeral will also be held at the Church of Nazarene.

The procession will leave Mount Healthy in the area located at 8046 Hamilton Avenue at approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23. The 26 mile route will pass by each fire station Burns served in during his 30 year career.

Burns leaves behind his wife of 18 years, Vicki, and 14-year-old twin sons, Zachary and Spencer. His family is asking for privacy, state fire union officials said.

He was surrounded by family, friends and fellow firefighters when he died, West Chester officials said statement.

Burns worked for West Chester 19 years. He was a fire instructor, member of the Honor Guard and part of the Butler County Technical Rescue Team.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.