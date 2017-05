An Amber Alert has been issued in Indiana.

Columbus Police said 1-year-old Solomon Rhoades was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Hope, Indiana and is "believed to be in extreme danger."

Hope is about 45 miles south of Indianapolis.

Investigators believe he was abducted by Andrea Rhoades, 43.

Solomon is 2 feet 6 inches tall and 31 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. The child was last seen not wearing any clothing.

Andrea Rhoades is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and 201 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

They could be traveling in a gray 2003 Chevrolet Blazer, with Indiana plate number XVK853.

If you have any information on Solomon Rhoades, call 911.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.