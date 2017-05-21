Hamilton County Courthouse to reopen Monday after water main bre - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Hamilton County Courthouse to reopen Monday after water main break

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The Hamilton County Courthouse is set to reopen on Monday, May 22 after a water main break.

Full operations will be resumed following the one-day closure on Friday, according to a memo on the courts website. 

Anyone who had a hearing scheduled on Friday is asked to contact the department in question on Monday.

Anyone serving as a juror on a trial in progress is asked to report to the assigned location on Monday at the time you were asked to report for Friday.

