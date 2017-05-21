Traffic backed up due to crash on Brent Spence Bridge - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

A crash on northbound I-71/75 caused problems for drivers on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. on the Brent Spence Bridge.

The right lane remained closed as crews worked to clear the wreck. 

Traffic was backed up on northbound I-71/75 past Dixie Highway. 

Drivers should expect delays.

