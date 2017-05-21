'Click it or Ticket' enforcement starts Monday

Law enforcement officers will be stepping up seat belt enforcement ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

The national ‘Click it or Ticket’ begins Monday and runs through June 4.

The annual enforcement blitz is supported by federal funding and allows officers to work overtime to conduct round-the-clock seatbelt patrols in certain areas.

Unrestrained drivers and passengers will be targeted and ticketed, according to Indiana State Police.

The Click It or Ticket campaign focuses on safety education, strong laws, and law enforcement officers saving lives.

36 percent of people killed on Indiana roadways were not wearing a seatbelt.

In Kentucky during 2016, 70 percent of vehicle passengers who died during nighttime hours were not wearing seat belts.

Three in five people killed in Ohio car crashes were not wearing seatbelts, according to date from the past five years.

