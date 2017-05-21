Extra security at Clermont Co. schools Monday after threat - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Extra security at Clermont Co. schools Monday after threat

CLERMONT COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

An Amelia High School student is accused of making threats on social media over the weekend.

The unidentified student posted a threatening message involving firearms, according to a West Clermont Local School official.

Union Township police and Clermont County sheriff’s officials will provide extra security at Amelia and Glen Este high schools as a precaution.

The student is charged with inducing panic. 

