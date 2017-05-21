Poll: 2 in 10 Kentuckians know a heroin user

The heroin handouts passed out in Union. (FOX19 NOW)

A recent poll shows two out of every ten adults in Kentucky have friends or family who have struggled with heroin addiction.

The Kentucky Health Issues poll shows the number of adults who had been touched by the heroin crisis has steadily increased since 2013.

Residents of suburban areas were more likely to know someone addicted to heroin than those who live in urban areas, the poll shows.

"Its rich, poor, all demographics. Heroin is affecting everybody and the only way we'll be able to stop it is the community stands up and says no to it,” said Union Commissioner Eric Dulaney.

Over the weekend, volunteers in northern Kentucky went door-to-door to distribute nearly thousands of informational flyers about heroin and opioid abuse resources.

St. Elizabeth emergency departments had more than 1150 heroin overdose visits in 2015, according to one stat listed on the flyer.

The flyers were spread in Union and Erlanger.

Kenton, Boone and Campbell counties have created a heroin helpline.

The number is 859-415-9280 and is available 24 hours a day.

Police: Parents OD on heroin, leave newborn strapped in car seat

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.