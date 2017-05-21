Dayton siblings allegedly shot by mother die from injuries

Two children who were allegedly shot by their mother died on Sunday, according to reports.

The 8-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy had been in critical condition since they were shot in the head Thursday.

A Dayton Children's Hospital spokesperson confirmed the siblings passed away Sunday evening, WDTN reports.

Claudena Helton, mother of three, is charged with felonious assault and was booked into the Montgomery County Jail Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses heard shots fire and reportedly saw Helton take her injured children into the front yard, according to police. Authorities also said the mother was not wearing any clothes.

People in the nearby area called 911 and some offered help as they waited for emergency crews to arrive.

"This appears to be an incident that just occurred at this residence. It's an unfortunate incident anytime anyone is shot within our city, it's an unfortunate incident. It's definitely, It's hard on a lot of us dealing with two children in this incident," Major Eric Henderson with the Dayton Police Department said.

"There were citizens actually on scene conducting life-saving measures," Henderson said.

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said in a press conference there are questions about Helton's mental health.

The 30-year-old has a short criminal history.

The Dayton mother pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge back in 2006, that's also the last time she was listed as an inmate at the Montgomery County Jail.

