UDF robbed in Westwood

Cincinnati police confirmed they searched early Monday for a masked suspect wanted in a store robbery.

Officers responded to the United Dairy Farmers store at Genmore and Montana avenues at 3:45 a.m.

They said initial reports indicated the suspect may have a weapon in his jacket, but he did not threaten or display it during the offense.

He was last seen running toward Werk Road and Glenmore Avenue.

A K-9 and his handler were called to join the search.

