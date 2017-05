Cincinnati police said they are investigating a report of a drive-by shooting in Evanston Sunday night.

The victim was shot in the leg by someone inside a passing vehicle in the 3000 block of Hackberry Street just before 8 p.m. Sunday, they said.

He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is expected to recover,.

No arrests were made, and no suspect information was released.

