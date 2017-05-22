Crash clears NB I-75 near Mitchell Avenue

A crash caused major delay on northbound Interstate 75 earlier Monday morning.

The left two lanes were blocked for about 90 minutes by a large coil of steel that fell onto the highway during a crash between Mitchell Avenue and the Norwood Lateral.

Delays approaching nearly 30 minutes due to crash slowing NB I-75 near Mitchell Ave@FOX19Jordan pic.twitter.com/kWDuQ1rxUE — FOX19 (@FOX19) May 22, 2017

