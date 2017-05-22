Crash clears NB I-75 near Mitchell Avenue - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Crash clears NB I-75 near Mitchell Avenue

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Photo: www.ohgo.com
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A crash caused major delay on northbound Interstate 75 earlier Monday morning.

The left two lanes were blocked for about 90 minutes by a large coil of steel that fell onto the highway during a crash between Mitchell Avenue and the Norwood Lateral.

